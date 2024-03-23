AI news and innovations roundup March 2024 : ChatGPT 4.5, Metaprompt and GTC 2024

One of the most impressive advancements and AI news this month is a new AI tool that can do more than just watch videos—it can analyze and summarize them, capturing the visual details for a fuller picture. This is just one example of how AI is becoming more sophisticated, changing the way we deal with digital content. The aptly named Describe is an app that generates customizable audiovisual descriptions of videos. Using a combination of visual language models (VLMs) and language models (LMs) to generate a summary of the video content. The app is designed to be highly customizable, allowing users to control the level of visual detail, conciseness, and the influence of spoken context on the final summary.

NVIDIA GTC 2024

At the recent NVIDIA GTC 2024 conference, a gathering known for showcasing AI breakthroughs, the focus was on generative AI. This is a type of AI that can create new content based on what it has learned. One standout technology was Describe by Sieve, an AI service that doesn’t just transcribe what’s in a video but summarizes it, taking into account the visual aspects for a deeper understanding.

Stable Video 3D

Then there’s Stability AI, which has introduced a new model that can turn text descriptions into 3D models. While you need a membership for commercial use, this innovation is a clear indicator of how generative AI could transform industries like gaming, film, and virtual reality. Stable Video 3D (SV3D) is a generative model based on Stable Video Diffusion that takes in a still image of an object as a conditioning frame, and generates an orbital video of that object.

Metaprompt

Improving how AI-generated prompts work has also been a priority. Anthropic has unveiled a new workflow that enhances this process, accessible through a Google Colab workbook. This tool is designed to better the way we use AI, whether for creative projects or professional tasks. The notebook is designed to be maximally easy to use. You don’t have to write any code. Just follow these steps:

Make a copy by clicking File -> Save a copy in Drive

Enter your Anthropic API key in between quotation marks where it says “Put your API key here!”

Enter your task where it says “Replace with your task!”

Optionally, enter an all-caps list of variables in quotes separated by commas where it says “specify the input variables you want Claude to use”.

Then, you can simply click “Runtime -> Run all” and your prompt will be displayed at the bottom of the notebook. To run individual cells in Google Colab, click on them and then press Shift + Enter at the same time.

ChatGPT 4.5

It appears that OpenAI’s highly anticipated GPT-4.5 Turbo has been inadvertently leaked by the company’s web team, with search engines indexing the product page before an official announcement. The indexed link leads to a 404 page, but the teaser text suggests that GPT-4.5 Turbo is set to be OpenAI’s fastest, most accurate, and most scalable model to date. The official unveiling is expected to coincide with the anniversary of GPT-4’s release, with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman scheduled to appear on Lex Fridman’s podcast.

One of the most significant improvements in GPT-4.5 Turbo is its larger context window of 256,000 tokens, double that of GPT-4 Turbo. This allows the model to process approximately 200,000 words simultaneously, a crucial feature for reliable processing of large amounts of data. Current models with large context windows often struggle with ignoring information, reducing their value for text analysis of large documents. If GPT-4.5 Turbo can address this issue, it would be a significant achievement, even if its overall performance is similar to existing models.

The teaser also hints at a possible release date for GPT-4.5 Turbo in June 2024, which is unusual for OpenAI, as new models are typically made available immediately after their launch. This delayed release could be a strategic move by the company to regain model leadership from competitor Anthropic, which recently released a model comparable to GPT-4. Rumors about GPT-4.5 Turbo have been circulating since December 2023, with speculation that the new model could have video or 3D capabilities in addition to text and images, although the teaser leak does not mention these features.

Leonardo.ai

Not falling behind, Leonardo.ai has made updates that are quite exciting. They’ve added a universal upscaler and the ability to generate images with transparency. These improvements have the potential to benefit various applications, from graphic design to data visualization.

The AI breakthroughs we’ve seen this month are a clear sign that the pace of development is accelerating. From analyzing video content to creating 3D models, AI’s range of uses is expanding. These advancements are not just opening up new opportunities for businesses and individuals; they’re also laying the groundwork for a future that’s smarter and more automated.

As you navigate this rapidly changing landscape, it’s important to keep an eye on these innovations. They’re reshaping the way we think about and interact with technology, and they hold the promise of making our lives more efficient and creative. Whether you’re a professional in the tech industry or simply someone who’s fascinated by the potential of AI, these developments are sure to capture your imagination and inspire you to think about the endless possibilities that lie ahead.



