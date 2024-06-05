New MSI AI gaming and AI business laptops showcased at Computex 2024

MSI has been showcasing its new AI business and AI gaming laptops at Computex 2024, equipped with hardware specifically engineered to aid with artificial intelligence (AI) processes. The next generation AI+ laptops lies an impressive AI computing power, boasting more than 100 TOPS of performance and support for over 500 AI models optimized on Intel Core Ultra processors.

This remarkable feat is further enhanced when paired with a GeForce RTX Laptop GPU, pushing the AI computing power to an astonishing 542 TOPS. Such exceptional performance opens up a world of possibilities for users, allowing them to harness the full potential of AI technology in their daily tasks, whether it’s gaming, content creation, or professional work.

Tailored to Diverse User Needs

MSI understands that different users have varying requirements when it comes to their laptops. To cater to this diversity, the company has introduced a range of models under its next-gen AI+ laptop lineup. The Prestige and Summit series are designed with business professionals and students in mind, offering a perfect blend of performance, portability, and style. These laptops come in multiple sizes and configurations, allowing users to choose the one that best suits their needs.

For gaming enthusiasts and content creators, MSI has unveiled the Stealth A16 AI+ and Creator A16 AI+. These powerhouses are built to deliver top-tier performance while maintaining a lightweight and sleek design. Equipped with the latest graphics cards and advanced cooling systems, such as the Cooler Boost 5, these laptops ensure that users can enjoy smooth and immersive experiences without compromising on portability.

Innovative Features and Specifications

MSI’s next-gen AI gaming laptop are packed with an array of innovative features and impressive specifications. The Prestige 13 AI+ Evo, for instance, features an all-day battery life with its 75Wh battery, making it an ideal companion for professionals and students who are always on the go. Weighing just 990 grams, this ultraportable laptop offers the perfect balance of power and mobility.

Across the lineup, users can expect to find the latest processors from Intel and AMD, including the Intel Core Ultra (codenamed “Lunar Lake”) and AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series. These processors work in tandem with integrated Radeon 800M series and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards to deliver exceptional performance in demanding tasks such as gaming, video editing, and 3D rendering.

Other notable features include upgraded 5-megapixel webcams for higher-quality streaming and video conferencing, as well as comprehensive port selections to ensure seamless connectivity with external devices. MSI’s next-gen AI+ laptops are set to hit the market shortly after their unveiling at COMPUTEX 2024, with pre-orders available through the company’s official website and authorized retailers. Pricing varies depending on the model and configuration, with the Prestige 13 AI+ Evo starting at a competitive price point, making these innovative laptops accessible to a wide range of users.

A Comprehensive Lineup for Every User

Beyond the next-gen AI gaming laptops, MSI has also launched co-branded products with Mercedes-AMG and Fallout, catering to high-performance car enthusiasts and gamers. The company’s Modern series laptops are designed for business professionals and students who prioritize mobility, further expanding MSI’s diverse product portfolio.

With its unwavering commitment to innovation and its ability to cater to the needs of various user groups, MSI has solidified its position as a leader in the laptop industry. The introduction of next-gen AI+ laptops marks a significant milestone in the evolution of personal computing, setting new standards for performance, versatility, and user experience.



