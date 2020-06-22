AER Cordless Dryer is the ultimate smart cordless hair dryer

Sponsored:



The AER Cordless Dryer is designed to be the ultimate cordless hair dryer, the creators of this device have brought it into the 21st century and made the hair dryer cordless and created the device with the latest technology.

This innovative cordless hairdryer is designed to deliver the perfect amount of head to dry your hair, it is also designed to be safe for daily use, it is also designed to be more energy efficient than standard hairdryers.

The AER Cordless Dryer is around seventy seven percent more efficient than your average dryer, it comes with 13 sensors built in and it also uses Artificial Intelligence. It will learn how you dry you hair and the optimize things like heat, fan speed and more to ensure you get the perfect blow dry. it also comes with a smartphone app which gives you some great features and will help the dryer learn your preferences and how you like to dry your hair.

The designers behind the AER decided to create their own Lithium Silicon battery for their hairdryer to ensure that you always have enough battery when you want to use the dryer. The AER comes with a run time of up to four hours, depending on what heat setting you use.

Whilst this innovative hair dryer is designed to be used as a cordless dryer, it can also be used as a corded dryer which will give you unlimited run time and more. This means that you can have your favorite hairdryer when you are at home and also away from home.

The AER Cordless Dryer weighs in at less than two pounds and is is designed to be eco friendly and uses the latest technology including the innovative battery, dual 500W heating coils and a brush less motor which is designed to be ultra quiet when compare to standard hair dryers.

The developers of the ARE hair dryer are funding the device on Kickstarter and prices start at just $249, there are a choice of three different colors Hunter Green with a Rose Gold trim, White with a Rose Gold trim and Black with a titanium trim.You can find out more details about the AER Cordless Dryer over at Kickstarter at the link below.

