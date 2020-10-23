FAR Lone Sails adventure game launches on Android

FAR: Lone Sails is a vehicle adventure game that allows you to travel across a dried-out ocean following the tracks of a once thriving civilization. The exploration adventure game’s vehicle is a hybrid between a land and sea vehicle that has been modified a number of times. Players must move around inside, operating stations and pressing buttons to perform various functions to keep the vehicle moving along smoothly.

“Traverse a dried-out seabed littered with the remains of a decaying civilization. Keep your unique vessel going, overcome numerous obstacles and withstand the hazardous weather conditions. How far can you make it? What will you find?”

“Master your vessel: Maintain and upgrade your vehicle to overcome numerous obstacles and natural hazards. – Discover a unique world: Explore a desolate dried-out seabed, follow the trails of your people and find relics and buildings, that tell the story of a civilization on the run. – Experience an atmospheric journey: Let the sky full of clouds pass by and heed the wind that drives your sails towards the horizon. – A Zombie-free Post-Apocalypse: It’s just you and your machine vs. the big nothing.”

FAR: Lone Sails previously launched on Xbox, Switch, PS4 and PC back in 2018 via Steam and has received “Very Positive” reviews from the Steam community since its arrival.

Source : Android Police : Steam

