Chronos Before the Ashes RPG adventure game launches December 1st 2020



The new RPG adventure Chronos Before the Ashes is now available to preorder and will soon be launching on the PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Switch platforms. Offering a “refreshing combination of Adventure Game elements and RPG mechanics” say its creators Gunfire Games. Chronos Before the Ashes will be officially launching on December 1st 2020 and provides gameplay using a variety of weapons abilities and powers.

“Take on the role of a young hero, trying to save his home from an ancient evil. Explore a mysterious labyrinth full of fearsome creatures and challenging puzzles. Each time you fail, the hero is cast out of the labyrinth and must wait one year to return – you can try again, but one year older. And older. And older… “

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Chronos: Before the Ashes is an atmospheric RPG that chronicles a hero’s lifelong quest to save their homeland from a great evil. Grow wiser, stronger and more powerful as you explore the depths of the mysterious labyrinth. But beware, the labyrinth takes a heavy toll – each time your hero dies, they lose a year of their life! Unique Aging Mechanic – Every time the player dies they age one year. Player’s must adapt to their advancing age as they progress their character; starting the game young, nimble and quick, and ending wise and more attuned to magic.”

Players must adapt to their advancing age as they progress throughout the game. You will begin your adventure young, nimble, and quick, and end your time in the game wise and more attuned to magic.

Source : Major Nelson : Chronos Before the Ashes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals