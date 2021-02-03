Adobe makes signing PDFs easier using new Acrobat URL shortcuts

This week Adobe has introduced a new update to make it easier for users to sign PDFs thanks to the inclusion of a new URL shortcut Acrobat tool.check out the quick overview video below to learn more about the new features added by Adobe this week. Starting today, you can use the Acrobat web to add a password to a PDF, split a single PDF into multiple files, as well as merge multiple PDFs into a single file.“Acrobat web is a super simple way to tackle a plethora of PDF tasks right in your browser — convert, comment, edit, share, sign, and more. No desktop software required. No app to download. Just drag, drop, and you are done.”



“Acrobat web is a super simple way to tackle a plethora of PDF tasks right in your browser. Actions, such as converting a file to a PDF, compressing, or e-signing, should be easy to get done, and free for everyone to try. Today, we are unveiling a new wave of powerful, free, browser-based tools. Now, handling important tasks on the fly, like protecting a PDF, splitting a PDF into two, or merging multiple PDFs together, is quick and easy online with Acrobat web. No desktop software required. No app to download. Just drag, drop, and you are done.”

Source : Adobe : Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals