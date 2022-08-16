Adidas RPT-02 SOL self charging headphones unveiled

Adidas has announced some new headphones, the Adidas RPT-02 SOL and these new headphones are designed for self-charging, they can be recharged with all forms of light.

The Adidas RPT-02 headphones can recharge using natural light and artificial light and they will retail for £199.95 in the UK, $229 in the US, and €229 in Europe.

New and notable features of the adidas RPT-02 SOL include intuitive controls, which allow users to control their volume and song choices with ease, while on the go. The headphones are also equipped with an innovative light indicator on the headband that helps to detect the strongest light possible for the best charge. Through the adidas Headphone app, users are able to track their charge and battery status in real-time. Sweat-proof and splash-proof as well, the adidas RPT-02 SOL’s IPX4-rated design handles the sweat from the toughest workouts.

“Light has always been a positive source of energy for people and now we can rely on it to power headphones,” said Anders Olsson, Product Manager at Zound Industries. “It’s important that we continue to develop best in class innovation and push the boundaries of wearable technology. Creating adidas RPT-02 SOL allows us to test those limits and keep the music going so that athletes can focus on their performance, without worrying about the battery running out.”

