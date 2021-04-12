ADATA XPG wins 3 Red Dot Awards

ADATA XPG has been awarded three prestigious Red Dot Awards for Product Design this year. The award-winning products include the GAMMIX S70PCIe Gen4 solid state drive, SPECTRIX D70G DDR4 memory, and SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme DDR4 memory.

“We are thrilled that three of our products have been honored by Red Dot as it affirms our commitment to not only deliver products with cutting-performance but also meaningful industrial designs,” said Ibsen Chen, Product Marketing Directorat ADATA. “With our deep-rooted heritage and leadership in storage and memory products, it is fitting that among our three Red Dot winners is one solid state drive and two DRAM modules.”

“XPG GAMMIX S70 PCIe Gen4 Solid State Drive

With the latest PCIe Gen4 interface, the GAMMIX S70 will help gamers dominate the competition with sequential read/write performance of up to 7400/6400/MB per second. For reliable operations and stability, the S70 is equipped with XPG’s proprietary heat sink design. The aluminium heat sink features a terraced, layered structure that is inspired by ocean waves, and offers increased surface area for heat dissipation. The hollow chambers underneath further add to the device’s thermal cooling capabilities by encouraging airflow and convective heat transfer.

XPG SPECTRIX D70G DDR4 Memory Module

The SPECTRIX D70G uses a different design approach from other modules in that it is built on a philosophy of “dual personalities.” One aspect is the two contrasting surface treatments featured. One surface type is smooth and clean, while the other surface is grooved and serrated. Meanwhile, the device also offers two distinct looks when its RGB lighting is on or off. When off, the plastic outer shell of the product resembles metal. When the RGB is switched on, the semi-transparent material allows the multicolored RGB lighting to shine through. In the way of performance, the D70G offers frequencies of up to 4600 MHz for effective multitasking.

XPG SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme DDR4 Memory Module

Sporting frequencies of up to 5000 MHz, the XPG SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme DDR4 RGB memory module offers incredible frequency speeds for users to complete tasks on PCs quickly and efficiently. Its overall exterior design was crafted to communicate the product’s speed and robustness. A 2mm thick metal sheet was selected as the foundation for its exterior heat sink to create a product with a full-bodied and high-quality texture. On the metal sheet are v-shaped grooves that crisscross its surface to create intersecting “x’ patterns to represent speed and the first letter of the XPG brand. The D50 Xtreme does away with traditional rectangular RGB light bars found on many memory modules and instead features a triangular one that compliments the intersecting grooved lines.”

Source : ADATA

