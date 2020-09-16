ADATA XPG GAMMIX S50 Lite PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 SSD launches

ADATA XPG has this week announced the launch of its new XPG GAMMIX S50 Lite PCIe Gen 4×4 M.2 2280 solid state drive (SSD), sporting a SMI SM2267 controller, the latest PCIe Gen4 interface, and support for NVMe 1.4.

The S50 Lite SSD can achieve sustained read/write performance of up to 3900/3200/MB/s and in combination with Dynamic SLC Caching and Host Memory Buffer, the S50 Lite offers performance that is superior to that of SATA SSDs

“With the launch of the S50 Lite, we have now extended our PCIe 4.0 SSD offering to meet not only the demands of early adopters but also mainstream users, whether for work or play,” said Ibsen Chen, Director of Product Marketing at ADATA. “With support from our strategic partners at Silicon Motion, we have invested in developing a next-generation SSD that is accessible and offers exceptional performance.”

“We are very excited that ADATA has launched the new GAMMIX S50 Lite SSD powered by SMI’s new SM2267 PCIe Gen4 controller solution,” said Nelson S. Duann, Senior Vice President of Marketing and R&D at Silicon Motion. “As a long-time partner, Silicon Motion offers best-in-class support to meet ADATA’s high-quality requirements. The new GAMMIX S50 Lite and our SM2267 bring enhanced user experiences and high performance to help usher the upgrade cycle to PCIe Gen4 SSDs.”

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals