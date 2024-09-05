QUASAR adaptive inclinometer designed for motorcycles

As a motorcyclist, you understand the importance of precision and safety on the road. Imagine having a device that not only enhances your riding experience but also ensures your safety by providing real-time data on your bike’s lean angles and tire conditions. Meet QUASAR, the adaptive inclinometer designed specifically for motorcyclists. This innovative tool is a catalyst, offering you unparalleled insights into your riding dynamics, thereby allowing you to make informed decisions that can significantly improve your performance and safety.

QUASAR

Key Takeaways QUASAR enhances riding precision and safety by providing real-time data on lean angles and tire conditions.

Developed by Ellea Racing, it is equipped with advanced features like wireless telemetric data reception and GPS for session recording.

Available in three configurations: Basic, Advanced, and Racing, to suit different riding needs.

User-friendly interface with graphical display and data synchronization for performance analysis.

Customizable setup via an initialization app for a personalized riding experience.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $267 or £227 (depending on current exchange rates). Developed by Ellea Racing and proudly Made in Italy, QUASAR is an advanced device that estimates the lean angle range based on tire temperatures and pressures. This multifunctional electronic system is equipped with a wireless telemetric data reception, an advanced microprocessor for real-time data processing, and GPS for session recording.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced rider, QUASAR aims to enhance your riding awareness and safety. Imagine the confidence you’ll gain knowing that your bike’s performance metrics are being monitored and analyzed in real-time, allowing you to focus more on the thrill of the ride.

Adaptive Inclinometer

QUASAR offers three configurations to suit different riding needs: Basic, Advanced, and Racing. The Basic configuration includes the device and two TTPMS sensors for internal tire temperature and pressure. The Advanced configuration adds two IR sensors for external tire temperature monitoring, while the Racing configuration includes four IR sensors for detailed external temperature monitoring. This tiered approach ensures that you can choose a setup that aligns perfectly with your riding style and requirements, whether you’re a casual rider or a professional racer.

Specifications:

– Device Functionality:

– Estimates lean angle range.

– Monitors internal and external tire temperatures.

– Displays real-time data for safer riding.

– Development and Purpose:

– Created by Ellea Racing.

– Aims to enhance riding awareness and safety.

– Suitable for both beginners and experienced riders.

– Technical Features:

– Multifunctional electronic system.

– Wireless telemetric data reception.

– Advanced microprocessor for real-time data processing.

– GPS for session recording.

– Video editing app for performance review.

– Configurations:

– Basic: Includes device and 2 TTPMS sensors for internal tire temperature and pressure.

– Advanced: Adds 2 IR sensors for external tire temperature (front and rear).

– Racing: Includes 4 IR sensors for detailed external temperature monitoring (left and right for each tire).

– User Interaction:

– Graphical display of lean angle limits.

– Data synchronization with video for performance analysis.

– Customizable setup via initialization app.

One of the standout features of QUASAR is its user-friendly interface. The device provides a graphical display of lean angle limits, allowing you to understand your bike’s capabilities better. Additionally, you can synchronize data with video for performance analysis and customize your setup via an initialization app. This means you can review your riding sessions in detail, identify areas for improvement, and make data-driven adjustments to your technique. The ability to visualize your lean angles and tire conditions in real-time can be a catalyst, offering you insights that were previously only available to professional racers.

Assuming that the QUASAR funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2025. To learn more about the QUASAR adaptive inclinometer project inspect the promotional video below.

With QUASAR, you’re not just riding; you’re riding smarter and safer. Elevate your motorcycling experience with this innovative adaptive inclinometer. Imagine the peace of mind you’ll have knowing that your bike’s performance is being monitored by a state-of-the-art system designed to keep you safe and enhance your riding experience. Whether you’re navigating tight corners on a mountain road or pushing your limits on a racetrack, QUASAR provides the data you need to ride with confidence and precision.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical requirements for the adaptive inclinometer, jump over to the official QUASAR crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals