Acer Chromebox CXI4 mini PC launching next year from $260

Acer have this week introduced a selection of new hardware including a new mini PC in the form of the Acer Chromebox CXI4, created to provide users with a “fast and powerful Chrome experience.” Power options offer the ability to install up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. Although entry level system from $260 equipped with an Intel Celeron 5205U processor supported by 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage will be available next year. Connectivity on the mini PC is provided in the form of five USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports on top of a USB 3.2 Type-C and two HDMI ports. The Chromebox CXI4 supports Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and is fitted with an RJ45 port.

“Compact and loaded with Chrome OS, the Acer Chromebox CXI4 is a great choice for school labs and classrooms, families and small businesses. It provides access to information and assistance in customer-facing areas, and can even be used to power kiosks or for digital signage. In addition, the new Chromebox can be purchased with the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade.”

“Chromebox Enterprise provides workers with the business capabilities they need to work effectively. Mounting and securing the Chromebox CXI4 is easy: simply attach it to the back of a monitor via the optional VESA mounting kit, or place it freestanding and anchored with a Kensington lock.”

The new Acer Chromebox CXi4 mini PC will be launched during the first quarter of 2021 in North America with a starting price of $260.

Source : Chrome Unboxed : Acer

