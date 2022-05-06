Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally unveiled

Abarth has unveiled a new version of their Fiat 500, the Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally and just 695 units of the car will be made.

The new Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally will retail for £32,325 in the UK and it is launching to celebrate 40 years of the last Abarth 131 Rally.

The latest version of this top-of-the-range model is a tribute to Abarth’s racing history. Competitions have always been part of the brand’s DNA and the most innovative solutions – tested on the track to increase performance and reliability – are adopted on normal production cars, ensuring an adrenaline-filled driving experience. Therefore, the new Abarth special edition is an authentic concentration of technology under the banner of the brand’s founding values: performance and style.

The Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally is equipped with a 1.4 T-jet engine which supplies 180hp and 250Nm of torque at 3,000rpm. Its maximum speed is 140mph and acceleration from 0 to 62mph takes just 6.7 seconds. It also receives Koni FSD shock absorbers on both axles and a dedicated braking system which includes aluminum Brembo calipers, and four pistons on the front and 305mm and 240mm ventilated discs on the rear.

You can find out more details about the new Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally over at the Abarth website at the link below.

Source Abarth

