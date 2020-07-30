AAEON UP Xtreme Lite mini PC

AAEON as introduce their new UP Xtreme Lite from AAEON and UP Board providing developers with access to 8th Generation Intel Core processors for high performance computing at the edge, using small form factor systems. features of the new UP XTREME LITE UP Xtreme developer board with a choice of Intel WHL-U Core i7, i5 or i3 Celeron processors SoC include :

Intel WHL-U Core i7/i5/i3/Celeron® Processor SoC

DDR4 SO-DIMM, Single Channel, up to 16GB

40Pin HAT Connector

SATA 6.0Gb/s x 1

M.2 3042/3052 B-key x 1

M.2 2280 B+M key x 1

M.2 2230 Ekey x 1

Audio Jack x 1 (line out + Mic)

Lockable DC connector

“With Intel’s 8th Generation Core processors and scalable design, the UP Xtreme Lite offers great performance and value for developers who require greater performance for their applications,” said Jonah Chiu, Product Manager with AAEON’s UP Division. “With great expandability and support for AI applications, UP Xtreme Lite helps to bridge the gap to more powerful solutions for developers on a budget.”

“The UP Xtreme Lite is designed to provide developers with a platform that’s flexible, powerful, and a great value while not sacrificing performance. Powered by the 8th Generation Intel Core i3/i5/i7 processors (formerly Whiskey Lake), the UP Xtreme Lite provides scalable performance with support for up to 16 GB SO-DIMM memory and SATA III (6.0 Gb/s) available with SATA port and M.2 2280 slot. Expandability for the UP Xtreme Lite includes M.2 2230 E-Key slot, M.2 2280 M/B-Key supporting two PCIe x1 lanes and M.2 3042/3052 B-Key.”

“UP Xtreme Lite is designed to be quickly adaptable to any edge computing application. It can easily connect to a range of devices thanks to four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two COM ports, 40-pin HAT header and more on-board connectors. With support for Wi-Fi expansion, SIM card modules and two Gigabit Ethernet ports, the UP Xtreme Lite is a great choice as an IoT or edge network gateway. The UP Xtreme Lite is also the first product in AAEON’s line up to offer support for 5G modules, along with supporting 4G/LTE communication.”

Source : AAEON

