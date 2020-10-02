Seagate SkyHawk AI 18TB HDD launches

Seagate Technology has today announced the launch of its 18 TB SkyHawk Artificial Intelligence drives in volume, providing consumers and small businesses with SkyHawk AI, the world’s first purpose-built hard drive for artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled Surveillance solutions. The new Seagate SkyHawk AI 18TB HDD drive supports deep learning and machine learning workload streams for Edge applications with ImagePerfectAI, says Seagate. Offering 32 AI simultaneous streams alongside 64 video streams and provides support for multi-bay NVR and AI-enabled NVR. As well as offering a 550 TB/year workload rate, more than 3× the workload rate of standard surveillance hard drives, Seagate explains in today press release.

“Seagate’s SkyHawk AI 18 TB video security system hard drive was designed for growing data demands to accommodate nodes of any size making it easy to scale from terabytes to petabytes,” said Jeff Fochtman, senior vice president, marketing and business at Seagate Technology. “With the SkyHawk AI 18 TB, Seagate has seen improvements in operational and analytical processes, providing faster access to video security footage when compared earlier versions”

“Built to meet the demands of an always-on large workload in an AI enabled NVR system, SkyHawk AI 18 TB accommodates recording and analyzing footage simultaneously from multiple cameras which equips customers with faster and smarter footage analysis by eliminating data latency and processing. It includes three years of Seagate Rescue Services for additional peace of mind in the event of data loss or accident and a standard 3-year limited warranty.”

Source : Guru3D

