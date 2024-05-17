8GB vs 16GB M4 iPad Pro (Video)

Deciding between the 8GB and 16GB M4 iPad Pro models can be a daunting task for many consumers. While both models offer impressive performance and features, understanding the key differences between them is essential to make an informed purchase decision. The video below from Max Tech provides an in-depth analysis of the processor, RAM, storage, benchmarks, thermal performance, and real-world application tests to help you determine which model best suits your needs and budget.

Processor and RAM: Marginal Differences

The 8GB M4 iPad Pro is equipped with a powerful 9-core processor, while the 16GB model features a slightly more advanced 10-core processor. Although this might suggest a significant performance gap, in reality, the difference is minimal. Both models are capable of handling everyday tasks, such as web browsing, email, and light productivity, with ease and efficiency. However, the 16GB model does have a slight edge when it comes to multitasking and running more demanding applications simultaneously.

8GB model: 9-core processor

16GB model: 10-core processor

Both models efficiently handle everyday tasks

16GB model has a slight advantage in multitasking and intensive applications

Storage Capacity and Speed: More Than Just Space

When it comes to storage, both the 8GB and 16GB M4 iPad Pro models offer a choice between 256GB and 1TB options. While the 1TB model provides significantly more storage space, it also boasts faster read and write speeds compared to the 256GB variant. This can be particularly beneficial for users who frequently transfer large files, such as high-resolution photos or videos, or rely on storage-intensive applications like video editing software.

256GB and 1TB storage options available for both models

1TB model offers faster read and write speeds

Faster storage beneficial for transferring large files and using storage-heavy applications

Benchmark Tests: Quantifying Performance

To objectively assess the performance differences between the 8GB and 16GB M4 iPad Pro models, various benchmark tests were conducted. Geekbench 6, a popular benchmarking tool, revealed negligible differences in both single-core and multi-core performance between the two models. Similarly, graphics performance, evaluated through a range of benchmarks, showed nearly identical results. Tests using professional-grade applications like Affinity Photo 2 and Lightroom Mobile further confirmed that the extra RAM in the 16GB model does not significantly impact performance in these specific use cases.

Geekbench 6 shows negligible differences in single-core and multi-core performance

Graphics performance is nearly identical in various benchmarks

Affinity Photo 2 and Lightroom Mobile tests reveal minimal performance gains with 16GB model

Thermal Performance: Keeping Cool Under Pressure

Thermal performance is a crucial factor to consider, especially for users who engage in resource-intensive tasks for extended periods. Analysis of thermal hotspots on both models showed similar results, with the 16GB model exhibiting a slightly larger hotspot area. This suggests that while both devices effectively manage heat dissipation, the 16GB model may run marginally warmer under heavy, sustained loads. However, the difference is not significant enough to impact overall performance or user experience.

Both models show similar thermal hotspots

16GB model has a slightly larger hotspot area

Both devices manage heat well, with minimal impact on performance and user experience

Real-World Application Performance: Putting Theory into Practice

To further validate the findings from benchmark tests, real-world application performance was assessed. Export times in Lightroom Mobile, a popular photo editing app, were nearly identical for both the 8GB and 16GB models. Similarly, in graphics-intensive tests like 3D Mark Wildlife Extreme and Solar Bay with Ray Tracing, the differences in frames per second (FPS) were minimal. These results underscore that in practical, everyday use cases, both models deliver comparable performance, with the extra RAM in the 16GB model offering limited tangible benefits.

Lightroom Mobile export times are nearly identical for both models

3D Mark Wildlife Extreme and Solar Bay with Ray Tracing show minimal FPS differences

Both models deliver comparable performance in real-world use cases

Making an Informed Decision

When considering the cost-to-performance ratio, the 16GB M4 iPad Pro does not provide substantial improvements over the 8GB model to justify the price premium for most users. The 8GB model offers ample performance for a wide range of tasks, making it a more cost-effective choice. By opting for the 8GB model, you can save money without compromising significantly on performance or functionality. However, if you frequently engage in highly demanding tasks or require the fastest possible storage speeds, the 16GB model may be worth the investment.

Ultimately, the decision between the 8GB and 16GB M4 iPad Pro models depends on your specific needs, budget, and priorities. By carefully considering the factors outlined in this article, you can make an informed choice that aligns with your requirements and ensures you get the best value for your money.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech



