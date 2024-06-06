7th CITADEL adventure game returns to Kickstarter

Are you ready to embark on a thrilling journey through a post-apocalyptic medieval fantasy world? The 7th Citadel adventure game is making a grand return to Kickstarter, and it’s packed with new content that promises to elevate your gaming experience. As you step into the role of a slave-gardener who has escaped a dark citadel, you’ll find yourself facing new threats and challenges in the mysterious Collapsing Lands. With each decision you make and every interaction you have with the environment, you’ll shape the outcome of your adventure, ensuring that no two playthroughs are ever the same.

In 7th Citadel, you’ll work together with your fellow players to assemble a dynamic game board using Terrain and Event cards. These cards will create a unique and ever-changing landscape that will keep you on your toes as you navigate through the game. Whether you’re exploring dense forests, traversing treacherous mountains, or uncovering hidden ruins, the choices you make will have a profound impact on the world around you. Will you choose to help a struggling settlement, or will you prioritize your own survival? Every decision carries weight and will shape the course of your journey.

Early bird bonuses are now available for the interesting project from roughly $49 or £42 (depending on current exchange rates). This time around, the game introduces a new Threat called “The first garden,” adding an extra layer of intrigue and danger to your adventure. As you delve deeper into the mysteries of the Collapsing Lands, you’ll encounter this enigmatic entity that threatens to unravel the very fabric of the world. It’s up to you and your companions to uncover the secrets behind “The first garden” and find a way to stop its destructive influence before it’s too late.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. The new Kickstarter campaign also features an exclusive expansion titled “The Reversal,” which brings even more content to enrich your gaming experience. With new regions to explore, each with its own unique challenges and opportunities, you’ll have the chance to delve deeper into the lore of the 7th Citadel universe. Whether you’re braving the scorching deserts, navigating the twisted streets of a forsaken city, or venturing into the depths of an ancient dungeon, “The Reversal” expansion promises to keep you engaged and enthralled.

As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter a cast of memorable characters, each with their own motivations and secrets. Some may prove to be valuable allies, offering guidance and support in your quest, while others may seek to thwart your efforts for their own gain. It’s up to you to navigate these complex relationships and forge alliances that will aid you in your journey. Will you trust the mysterious wanderer who claims to know a secret passage through the mountains, or will you rely on your own instincts and forge your own path?

If the 7th CITADEL crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2025. To learn more about the 7th CITADEL adventure board game project preview the promotional video below.

With its rich narrative, immersive gameplay, and endless possibilities, 7th Citadel offers a truly unique and captivating experience. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or new to the world of tabletop adventures, this game has something to offer everyone. So gather your friends, prepare your strategies, and get ready to dive back into the captivating world of 7th Citadel. The Collapsing Lands await your exploration, and the choices you make will shape the fate of this post-apocalyptic realm. Will you rise to the challenge and become the hero this world needs, or will you succumb to the dangers that lurk around every corner? The adventure begins now, and the power is in your hands.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



