7 Amazing Android TV Apps You Need to Try

Android TV offers a wealth of possibilities for entertainment and functionality, but to truly unlock its potential, you need the right apps. We’ve compiled a list of seven essential apps that will take your Android TV experience to the next level. These apps provide a range of features, from efficient file management and app control to VPN services and custom launchers, ensuring that your Android TV is not only entertaining but also secure and tailored to your preferences.

ATV Tools: Your All-in-One Solution for File Management and More

ATV Tools is a must-have app for any Android TV user. This versatile tool allows you to:

Manage files efficiently

Sideload APKs

Control app permissions

Uninstall unwanted apps

Manage background apps to optimize performance

Navigate your Android TV with the built-in remote control feature

Capture screenshots and clear cache for troubleshooting and maintenance

Execute shell commands for advanced control

With ATV Tools, you have complete control over your Android TV, ensuring that it runs smoothly, securely, and according to your preferences.

Stay Connected with Notification Mirroring

Never miss an important update or call while enjoying your favorite shows on Android TV. A notification mirroring app seamlessly displays your phone notifications and calls on your TV screen, keeping you connected without the need to constantly check your phone. This app is perfect for those who want to stay informed while immersed in their viewing experience.

Customize Your Android TV with Custom Launchers

Custom launchers allow you to personalize your Android TV interface according to your tastes and needs. Two notable options are:

Dispatch Launcher : Offers recommendations, app pinning, and a separate app library. Comes with a 14-day trial period.

: Offers recommendations, app pinning, and a separate app library. Comes with a 14-day trial period. Projectivity Launcher: Provides a minimal UI and is completely free.

Whether you prefer a feature-rich or minimalistic interface, these custom launchers cater to different user preferences, making your Android TV truly your own.

Transform Your TV into a Work of Art with 4K Aerial Screensavers

Elevate your living room ambiance with stunning 4K and Dolby Vision aerial screensavers. This app allows you to select videos from local storage or use the app’s built-in collection, turning your TV into a mesmerizing display of beauty when not in use. Impress your guests and create a soothing atmosphere with this visually striking app.

Protect Your Privacy with Octoid VPN

In an era where online privacy and security are paramount, Octoid VPN offers a reliable solution for Android TV users. This free VPN service provides a wide selection of servers and requires no login, ensuring that your online activities remain private and secure. With Octoid VPN, you can browse and stream content with peace of mind.

Enhance Your Browsing Experience with a Browser App

A browser app controlled via your phone brings the convenience of web browsing to your Android TV. With features like incognito mode, bookmarking, and password protection, this app offers a versatile and secure way to access the internet on the big screen. Whether you want to check the news, watch videos, or browse your favorite websites, this browser app has you covered.

Enjoy Offline Video Playback with Just Player

For those times when you want to watch videos without an internet connection, Just Player is the perfect solution. This lightweight video player supports various formats, including MP4 and MKV, ensuring smooth playback of your favorite videos. With Just Player, you can enjoy your video collection anytime, anywhere, without the need for a stable internet connection.

Seamlessly Transfer Files with Local Send

Local Send makes transferring files between your devices and Android TV a breeze. Compatible with Windows, Android, iPhone, Mac, and Linux, this app assists cross-platform file transfers, making it an essential tool for sharing content. Whether you want to display photos, play videos, or share documents on your TV, Local Send simplifies the process.

By incorporating these seven essential apps into your Android TV setup, you can unlock a world of possibilities. From efficient file management and app control to VPN services, custom launchers, and offline video playback, these apps cater to a wide range of needs and preferences. Enhance your viewing experience, protect your privacy, and enjoy the full potential of your Android TV with these must-have apps.

Source & Image Credit: Beebom



