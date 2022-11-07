Elgato Facecam Pro 60fps 4K webcam £300

Building on the companies previously launched Facecam, Elgato has this week introduced a professional version in the form of the aptly named Facecam Pro. Offering users a 60fps 4K webcam featuring a studio-grade f/2.0 21 mm Elgato Autofocus Lens that can be set manually within a focus range of 10 cm / 4 in. to infinity.

The 4K webcam also features a 90 degree field of view and is fitted with a 1/1.8″ Sony Starvis Sensor, allowing the camera to capture “exceptional detail” even in low lighting conditions as well as when panning, tilted or zoomed. When using applications that do not support 4K at 60fps the processor applies an advanced algorithm, transforming raw 4K60 video into 1080p 60fps video.

“Last year’s launch of Facecam was our first step in pushing webcam technology and performance forward. Facecam Pro represents a leap,” said Julian Fest, SVP and GM of Elgato. “We didn’t set out to build another webcam. Instead, we set out to pioneer a state-of-the-art camera with plug and play connectivity and incredibly video quality. Alongside our other webcam products – EpocCam, Cam Link 4K, Cam Link Pro, Facecam – we now offer an incredible suite of solutions for content creators, remote workers, even professional broadcasters.”

4K webcam

“Rounding off the webcam’s high-end performance is Elgato’s latest image signal processor, a powerhouse of a chip that is responsible for encoding and streaming 4K60 video via USB 3.0 with ultra-low latency – all while facilitating instant light correction, automatic noise reduction, and a slew of other nano-computations that deliver phenomenal video quality in any setting. “

Source : Elgato



