6 of the top 10 streamed shows in Q4 were from Apple TV+

According to a recent report six out of the top 10 streamed shows in Q4 of 2019 were from Apple TV+, the news comes in a new report from Business Insider.

You can seethe list of the top 10 streamed shows in Q4 of 2019 and it is no surprise which shows are number one and two.

Top 10 streamed shows Q4 2019:

“The Witcher” (Netflix) “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus) “Harley Quinn” (DC Universe) “Truth Be Told” (Apple TV Plus) “Servant” (Apple TV Plus) “See” (Apple TV Plus) “For All Mankind” (Apple TV Plus) “Raising Dion” (Netflix) “Dickinson” (Apple TV Plus) “The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

This is good news for Apple having so many shows in the top 10 in Q4, although if they want to repeat this in the next quarter they may need to release more content than they currently have available. Apple launched their new Apple TV+ in November so it would make sense for the company to have a number of popular shows in this quarter.

Source Business Insider, iMore

