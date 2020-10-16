Synology 6-Bay AMD Ryzen DS1621+ NAS

Synology has this month unveiled a new AMD Ryzen 6-Bay NAS offering dual M.2 2280 slots, allowing NVMe SSD caching to boost performance by 20x or more for commonly accessed data. The DS1621+ also supports an optional 10 GbE NIC3 for faster network environments and more concurrent users. The DS1621+ can also be used to protect data from other sources and Active Backup for Business allows centralized backup from external infrastructure such as PCs, virtual machines, and Google G Suite and Microsoft 365 SaaS. To learn more about the latest AMD Ryzen powered Synology 6-Bay NAS check out the as always, informative overview video below created by YouTuber NAS Compares.

“Our customers, more than ever, are relying on Synology storage solutions to store and directly utilize critical data, whether for business or personal use,” said Hewitt Lee, Director of Synology Product Management Group. “DS1621+ is designed to be a versatile solution that empowers content creators and collectors by not only providing fast, reliable, and high-capacity storage, but also simplifying IT with effortless backups for PCs and virtual machines.”

“Whether you are a content creator, IT administrator, or just someone with plenty of files to store, the DS1621+ provides 6 drive bays, with expansion up to 16 bays using expansion units for truly large file libraries. Support for ECC memory and data integrity features built into the heart of the operating system, DiskStation Manager (DSM), means your data is in good hands.DSM comes with a variety of backup and restoration solutions that cover the most common situations. Snapshot Replication creates schedulable point-in-time recovery points, allowing easy ways to roll-back unintended file edits or even ransomware encryption.”

– Accelerated Performance – 174% higher 4K random read IOPS and 76% faster sequential write speeds compared to its predecessor1

– Maximize Performance – Turbocharge HDD arrays by 20x or more2 without occupying drive bays using dual built-in M.2 slots for NVMe SSD cache3

– Easy Expansion – Scale-up on-demand to 16 drives with two DX517 expansion units4

– Includes Everything to Protect Your Data – Back up critical data to and from public clouds, Windows PCs and servers, virtual machines, and data on the NAS with Synology Active Backup suite, Hyper Backup, and Snapshot Replication

– Ready for 10GbE – Add in a 10GbE SFP+ or RJ-45 NIC to instantly increase network bandwidth based on your existing infrastructure

For full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official Synology site and datasheet by following the links below.

Source : Synology : Data Sheet

