Philips 28″ E-Line 4K Ultra HD LCD frameless monitor launches for $310

A new E Line 4k monitor has been unveiled by Phillips this week in the form of the Philips 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor 288E2E which is now available to purchase priced at $310. Features include UltraClear 4K UHD (3840×2160) resolution for precision, Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture, 1.07 billion colors for stunning color and finest gradations, IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy and SmartContrast for rich black details to name just a few.

“This Philips display utilizes a high performance IPS panel to deliver Ultra Clear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. With Ultra-Wide-Color Technology delivering a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture and 1.7 billion color depth, the Philips 288E2E is an ideal option for re-creating smooth, precise, and vivid images. It allows users to enjoy accurate and true-to-life visuals whether gaming, watching videos, or working on color critical work with graphics applications.

Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider “color gamut” produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.”

Source : Phillips

