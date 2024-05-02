GOOVIS G3X 4K LED cinematic head mounted display (HMD)

If you are searching for a portable head mounted display (HMD) to enjoy your movies and more in privacy and on an immersive screen in front of your eyes. the new GOOVIS G3X 4K OLED HMD might be worth more investigation. Designed to provide a portal to a world where your senses are heightened, and your imagination is set free. As you slip on this lightweight headset, you’ll find yourself immersed in a realm where the boundaries between reality and virtual experiences blur. Allowing you to enjoy your favorite TV shows, movies and more in your own private theatre.

Featuring dual 2K Micro-OLED screens, each delivering an astounding 1920×1080 resolution directly to your eyes. The clarity and sharpness of the visuals will make you question whether you’re watching a movie or living within one. The 42PPD Glass Aspheric Lenses create an expansive 800-inch virtual screen, viewed from a simulated distance of 20 meters, providing you with a truly cinematic experience right in the comfort of your own space.

First-come, first-served early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $749 or £599 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the list price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

As you explore the vivid landscapes and intricate details of your favorite content, you’ll be captivated by the vibrant colors that seem to leap off the screen. The GOOVIS G3X supports a 113% sRGB color gamut, ensuring that every hue is rendered with unparalleled accuracy and depth. From the subtle shades of a sunset to the bold tones of an action scene, you’ll witness colors in a way you never have before.

Versatility is at the core of the GOOVIS G3X experience. Whether you’re a fan of 3D movies or an avid gamer, this head-mounted display has you covered. With the ability to seamlessly switch between 2D and 3D content, you can enjoy your favorite media without the need for additional glasses. Imagine being transported into the heart of a game, where the world around you feels tangible and the sense of immersion is unparalleled.

To complement the stunning visuals, the GOOVIS G3X features a built-in audio system with edge-mounted speakers, delivering dynamic stereo sound that enhances every moment of your viewing experience. From the whispers of a dramatic dialogue to the thunderous roar of an explosion, every audio detail is crisp and clear. If you prefer to use your own headphones, the device supports both wired and wireless options via a 3.5mm jack or Bluetooth 5.3, giving you the freedom to customize your audio setup.

If the GOOVIS G3X campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2024. To learn more about the GOOVIS G3X 4K LED cinematic head mounted display project study the promotional video below.

Comfort is paramount when it comes to extended viewing sessions, and the GOOVIS G3X excels in this regard. Weighing a mere 200g, this head-mounted display feels almost weightless on your head, allowing you to forget about the device and focus solely on the content before your eyes. The adjustable features, including the +2D to -8D diopter adjustment and the 56mm-72mm pupillary distance range, ensure that the display can be tailored to your individual needs, providing a comfortable fit even for those who wear glasses.

Connecting the GOOVIS G3X to your favorite devices is a breeze, thanks to its extensive compatibility. Whether you want to immerse yourself in a movie from your smartphone, dive into a game on your console, or work on a project from your laptop, the head-mounted display seamlessly integrates with a wide range of devices via USB-C or HDMI. This versatility makes it an indispensable tool for entertainment, productivity, and everything in between.

To further elevate your experience, the GOOVIS G3X can be paired with optional accessories that take your viewing pleasure to new heights. The GE10 wireless earphones provide an untethered audio experience, while the D4 handheld 4K media player, with its built-in 8000mAh battery, ensures extended usage without interruption.

Whether you’re lounging at home, traveling on a plane, or seeking a moment of escape, the GOOVIS G3X 4K OLED Head-Mounted Display is your gateway to a world of unparalleled visual delight. It’s not just a device; it’s a companion that transforms the way you consume media, blurring the lines between reality and the digital realm. So, sit back, relax, and let the GOOVIS G3X transport you to a world where every viewing experience is an unforgettable adventure.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the 4K LED cinematic head mounted display, jump over to the official GOOVIS G3X crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

