nectModem 4G LTE connectivity in over 208 countries without the need for a contract

If you are in the market for an affordable, portable, high quality 4G LTE modem you may be interested in the nectModem available via Indiegogo InDemand. The small compact 4G modem requires no contracts and is equipped with an “all-day battery” and is supported in over 208 countries worldwide, without the need to enter into a binding contract.

“Get the same speed and quality of internet connection with nect MODEM without worrying about getting disconnected or low bandwidth. plus, pay for the service you want when you need it. Not only is nect MODEM’s service more affordable, but its service is higher quality too. nect MODEM is perfect for professionals, travelers, techies, or anyone looking to keeping their browsing private—never miss a deadline, conference call, or episode again”

For more information about the modem jump over to the official Indigogo crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below. Early bird pledges are available offering a 43% savings off the recommended retail price, with worldwide shipping expected to take place during September 2020.

Source : Indiegogo

