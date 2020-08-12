4G iPhone 12 may launch in early 2021

The iPhone 12 is coming later this year, there will be four models, two iPhone 12 and two 12 Pro models, all four devices will have 5G, now there are also rumors of a 4G iPhone 12.

According to a recent report, Apple is also planning to launch a 4G only version of the iPhone 12 in early 2021.

The news comes in a report from Business Insider who have revealed that the 4G only iPhone will be a cheaper device.

This new handset may launch around February next year and it will apparently retail for around $800, we are expecting the 5G version to start at $999.

This years 5G iPhones will be available in four sizes, a 5.4 and 6.1 inch iPhone 12 and a 6.1 and 6.7 inch 12 Pro. The devices are expected to launch some time in September or October, as soon as we get some more details about the handsets we will let you guys know.

Source Business Insider, MacRumors

Image Credit Zollotech

