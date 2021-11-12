3DMark SSD storage benchmark tests the performance of your PC storage

If you are interested in learning more about the performance of your computers SSD storage you’ll be pleased to know that UL has this week announced the release of its new 3DMark SSD storage benchmark, offering a dedicated component test to measure the gaming performance of SSDs, hybrid drives, and other storage devices connected to your computer.

“The test produces a 3DMark Storage Benchmark Score as a measure of performance. As usual with 3DMark, a higher score means better performance. Here are a few reference scores for context. Intel Optane SSD 900P 280 GB (PCI Express 3 M.2) – 4,241 – Samsung SSD 980 PRO 500 GB (PCI Express 4 M.2) – 2,854 – WD_BLACK SN750 NVMe 500 GB (PCI Express 3 M.2) – 2,014 – Samsung SSD 860 EVO 1 TB (SATA III) – 1,193.”

The 3DMark Storage Benchmark uses traces recorded from popular games and gaming-related activities to measure real-world gaming performance, such as:

– Loading Battlefield V from launch to the main menu.

– Loading Call of Duty : Black Ops 4 from launch to the main menu.

– Loading Overwatch from launch to the main menu.

– Recording a 1080p gameplay video at 60 FPS with OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) while playing Overwatch.

– Installing The Outer Worlds from the Epic Games Launcher.

– Saving game progress in The Outer Worlds.

– Copying the Steam folder for Counter-Strike : Global Offensive from an external SSD to the system drive.

“For more than 20 years, 3DMark has been gamers’ first choice for benchmarking the latest graphics cards and processors. Today, we’re taking ‘The Gamer’s Benchmark’ into a new area with the 3DMark Storage Benchmark, a dedicated component test for measuring the gaming performance of SSDs, hybrid drives, and other storage devices. With fast modern SSD storage, loading times are shorter, levels restart faster, and there are fewer interruptions to your gameplay. PC gamers can now choose from a wide range of high-performance storage options from the fastest PCI Express 4.0 and NVMe devices down to cheaper SATA SSDs and high-capacity hybrid drives.”

“Unfortunately, many of the tools for measuring storage performance were developed when HDDs were the most common drive type. And it’s hard to relate results from those synthetic benchmarks to real-world performance. The 3DMark Storage Benchmark is a dedicated component test that measures the gaming performance of the fastest modern PC storage hardware. It supports all the latest storage technologies and focuses on practical, real-world gaming performance. The problem with many storage tests is that they use artificial, synthetic workloads to measure performance under ideal conditions. Results from these tests are hard to relate to practical, everyday needs, which is why the 3DMark Storage Benchmark focuses on measuring real-world gaming performance.”

Source : UL

