Lume Pad 2 3D tablet powered by AI

The engineers and designers at Leia have introduced the world’s first 3D tablet powered by artificial intelligence. The award-winning Lume Pad 2 will soon be available to purchase priced at $1,099 and is now available to reserve. Anyone who reserves a 3D tablet before launch will receive a $100 discount when they confirm their order in April when Leia hopes to start shipping out the 3D tablet worldwide. For more information on the unique 3D tablet equipped with AI jump over to the official product page by following the link below.

“With Leia’s unique 3D AI experiences, now available worldwide, people no longer have to settle for unnatural interactions like video chat on a flat screen,” said Cecilia Qvist, CEO, Leia Inc. “Lume Pad 2 is for anyone who has ever sought a more genuine human connection from their online experiences.” “We know that 3D isn’t new – but how we do it is,” said David Fattal, Leia Inc. co-founder and CTO. “With the world focused on how AI will continue to shape our future, we feel that this is one of its most thrilling applications – giving the naked eye a fully immersive 3D viewing experience that we believe makes Lume Pad 2 a 3D device for everyone.”

“Leia is poised to bring immersive 3D to mobile users worldwide,” said Brendan Ittelson, CTO of Zoom. “The opportunity to chat in 3D – especially from a portable handheld device – will no doubt enhance the way we connect with others on a daily basis. Zoom has optimized our Video SDK to best relay stereoscopic video streams and help enable LeiaChat to offer one of the highest quality 3D video call experiences.”

“We’ve only just begun to understand how AI will transform the way we communicate, collaborate and create,” said Emad Mostaque, CEO of Stability.AI. “Leia continues to push boundaries with 3D, as they literally open our eyes to a new dimension of digital engagement, bringing art to life and engaging creatives with groundbreaking tools.”

