RGB3DScanner smartphone object 3D scanner

The RGB3DScanner enables you to use the power of your smart phone to digitally scan objects from real life into digital images ready for 3D printing, modelling or manipulation. The RGB3DScanner is equipped with a unique algorithm foundation, that allows the application and scanner to directly calculate space and color information, and the output model is three-dimensional and color. “We can confidently say that the digital model generated by RGB3DScanner can be so real that you cannot tell whether it is a model or a real object in the video” say its creators.

The 3D scanner system comes complete with its own rotating turntable enabling your phone to capture the correct data to be analysed accurately. The RGB3DScanner is suitable for all 3D modeling enthusiasts. No matter whether you know how to 3D model or not, you can use our products and become a modeling master immediately.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $139 or £100 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 54% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the RGB3DScanner campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the RGB3DScanner mobile 3D scanner project play the promotional video below.

“RGB3DScanner is a great 3D modeling tool which is designed for everyone of all experience levels. Simply place the object on the smart turntable, connect turntable to your smartphone via Bluetooth, one-click operation, it automatically scans the object and the scanning can be completed in less than 20 seconds, then the cloud automatically processes it without manual intervention. Youíll get high quality true color 3D texture models. You can use it for 3D printing, digital archiving, e-commerce showcase, STEM education, 3D model research, AR, and more. Itís simple and fun.”

“3D printing is inseparable from 3D scanners. Before 3D printing, it is necessary to learn complex modeling software and modeling skills, or to ask professionals to help modeling. This process will consume a lot of time, energy and money, when you have RGB3DScanner, you can directly scan to obtain a true-color 3D model, and you can directly perform 3D printing, saving time and worry.”

“The production of animation, animation, video games, etc. also involves a lot of modeling work, and modeling in general methods takes a long time and plenty of labor cost. RGB3DScanner can be involved in the modeling process to help modelers quickly establish the three-dimensional structure he needs, and can even use manual methods to quickly design the structure in the real world and then use RGB3DScanner to generate a digital model to improve the efficiency of modeling.”

