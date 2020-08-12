Tungzzle 3D printing tungsten nozzle hits Kickstarter from €39

Tungzzle is an innovative 3D printing nozzle constructed from Tungsten and designed to enhance your desktop 3D printer to significantly improve the reliability, quality and possibilities that you can expect from your 3D prints, say its creators.

Early bird pledges are available from €39 and worldwide deliveries expected to take place before the end of the year. thanks to its construction from 95 WNiFe Tungsten heavy alloy the nozzle provides outstanding thermal conductivity and can handle highly abrasive and special 3D Printing filaments such as Carbon Fibre, Steel, Wood, Nylon and PEEK without any problems.

“While many new, cutting-edge 3D-Printing nozzles hit the market every few months, there is a huge disparity in their respective qualities. If you want something that is reliable and durable, you need to put some effort into selecting the right technology. You want something that is affordable, of course, but you want also something reliable, that will produce high quality as well.”

“Passionate about 3D printing ourselves, we have seen how inconsistent the reliability and durability of the printing nozzles on the market are. The last piece that touches any of your 3D prints – the print nozzle, is of primary importance, and we have committed ourselves to engineering one that is going to set a new standard in desktop 3D-Printing.”

Source : Kickstarter

