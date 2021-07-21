Diamond Back 3D printing nozzles with Polycrystalline Diamond

3D printing enthusiasts searching for the best 3D printing nozzles may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the DiamondBack nozzle range. The Polycrystalline Diamond (PCD) used in every DiamondBack nozzle will apparently “significantly extend the overall life of the nozzle” say their creators as well as providing “unmatched versatility and wear resistance“.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $76 or £56 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Diamond Back campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Diamond Back 3D printing nozzle project view the promotional video below.

“The US Synthetic Diamond Science team has been developing world-class diamond products for the energy industry for more than 40 years. Members of the team recently developed a proprietary Polycrystalline Diamond (PCD) nozzle to be used in 3D printing that can handle the most challenging applications.”

“Our nozzles rely on a solid diamond tip to improve precision 3D printing. The tip is not a diamond coating, but rather a solid diamond substrate made of polycrystalline diamond. Not only is our diamond the hardest material in the world, but it also provides best-in-class thermal conductivity or heat transfer capability that exceeds the thermal properties of copper, brass, tungsten carbide, steel, and ruby.”

“The DiamondBack nozzle tip easily transfers heat from the hotend through the nozzle and into the filament–ensuring more precision printing and better layer adhesion on every print.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the 3D printing nozzle, jump over to the official Diamond Back crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals