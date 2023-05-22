3D printer filament dryer with companion application and display

Makers, hobbyists and 3D printing enthusiasts searching for a way to keep their printer filament in top condition might be interested in a new 3D printer filament dryer that has launched via Kickstarter this month. Complete with its own phone companion application the filament dryer can provide up to 70° C and features support for eight preset filament types as well as to additional DIY filaments.

It features a hanging school designed together with a real-time display located on the front for easy notifications and monitoring. Early access pledges are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $69 or £56 (depending on current exchange rates).

“When the filaments used by a 3D printer, such as PLA and ABS, become damp, quality issues can arise during the printing process, such as crackling and popping sounds and material brittleness. To avoid this situation, a dryer box can be used to restore the moisture-damaged filaments to a dry state, thereby improving the printing quality.

Additionally, damp filaments cause a decrease in printing quality, clogging, or even printing failure. Using a dryer box can increase the stability of the filaments, which is the best way to improve printing efficiency, extend the lifespan of 3D printing filaments, and reduce printing costs.”

3D printer filament dryer

“The Firefly 3D printing filament dryer is a filament drying device that supports remote control through the Tuya Smart App, allowing you to monitor and control the drying process of your filament anytime and anywhere. Its innovative hanging filament holder protects the filament and reduces resistance during rotation, achieving even temperature distribution for thorough drying, resulting in smoother 3D printing with the filament.”

Assuming that the GratKit Firefly funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the GratKit Firefly 3D printer filament dryer project peek the promotional video below.

“Filament dryers on the market can easily cause printing material to jam during printing. To make printing smoother, our Firefly uses a hanging filament holder for the material, which reduces the resistance when the material rotates and enables smoother material flow. The hanging filament holder design prevents the material from adhering to the heating bed, reduces the temperature difference of the material in the vertical direction, and ensures more uniform and thorough drying.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the 3D printer filament dryer, jump over to the official GratKit Firefly crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



