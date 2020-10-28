PULSAR plug-and-print 3D printer hits Kickstarter

French development team Hypernova as designed a new plug-and-print 3D printer equipped with dual independent heads, touchscreen, dual head calibration, automatic bed leveling and more. Check out the machines full specifications below which includes the powerful Astroprint software.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $2941 or £2268, if the PULSAR 3D printer Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the PULSAR 3D printer project review the promotional video below.

“Astroprint, is a cloud-based slicing solution, offering a clear an intuitive an user-friendly interface. It requires an Internet connection to work, which is made possible thanks to a Raspberry Pi. In addition to the touchscreen, Astroprint offers the possibility to control the printer through a web browser or a dedicated smartphone application.”

“HyperNova 3D was born in 2018 in the East of France, and was founded by five passionate associates : three technical engineers and two entrepreneurs who decided to work together to achieve this incredible project. To ensure a maximum accuracy and a long lasting reliability, we used a combination of strong and well tried components. Though, the printer frame is made of steel and aluminium bent sheets produced in France, and the design has been thought to permit an intensive use without losing any precision.”

The PULSAR 3D printer is powered by a Raspberry Pi mini PC allowing it to be easily upgraded or replaced if needed at a later date. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official PULSAR 3D printer crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

