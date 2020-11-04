Star A 3D printer hits Kickstarter from $99

A new 3D printer has launched via kickstarter in the form of the Star A, designed to provide a cost-effective multifunctional 3D printer and laser engraver with prices starting from just $99. Designed for both beginner and intermediate 3D printing applications the machine is easy to install and operate and includes a touchscreen and a build volume of 120 x 120 x 120 mm. During printing the printer makes no more than 60 dB of noise and includes a hotbed for extra print adhesion.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $99 or £77, offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Star A 3D Printer Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the Star A 3D Printer project checkout the promotional video below.

“With a wealth of functions including 3D printing, laser engraving, and a range of other powerful features, Selpic Star A will be a unique multifunctional 3D printer. Based on our strong supply chain and R&D capabilities, it’s the first time that we are about to make it come true and to provide this versatile 3D printer to benefit more people. That’s not only because of its super affordable pricing but also we make it extremely easy to use, DIY, and get started!”

“We aimed to give you more room to develop or DIY, so Star A’s open-source code will be provided to you, and more add-on accessories will be provided including a touch screen, laser engraving head, and hotbed. The printing volume will be expanded from the original 100 x 100 x 100mm to a larger 120 x 120 x 120mm. The reason why we want to launch Star A through crowdfunding is to firstly establish a tight connection with users and then get first-hand feedback before officially stepping out into the market. All your new ideas and concepts are welcome, we will keep improving Star A until it becomes a reality.”

Measuring 10.2″ x 9.4″ x 9.8″, Star A only weighs 4.4 lbs, and features a lightweight frame with a small footprint. For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Star A 3D Printer crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

