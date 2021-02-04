EcubMaker TOYDIY2 3D printer hits Kickstarter

A new 3D printer has launched via Kickstarter this week in the form of the EcubMaker TOYDIY2, offering four functions in one. Not only is it a 3D printer capable of two colour printing but can also be used for CNC carving, laser engraving and more. Offering a 350 x 300 x 350 mm printing volume the EcubMaker 3D printer offers an affordable desktop machine with linear guides on all axis, automatic bed levelling and more. The TOYDIY2 is also equipped with an exclusive FDM-Dual ToolHead that allows you to print using multiple colors in a single print.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $346 or £256 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the EcubMaker campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the EcubMaker 3D printer project checkout the promotional video below.

“3D printing has made many changes to general industry as well as in your home. Desktop CNC machines have brought what was professional levels of wood carving to everyday DIY’ers and desktop laser engraving has allowed the creativity of small home-based businesses to flourish. We thought why purchase 3 machines when we can do it all in one. Let us introduce the EcubMaker TOYDIY2 4-in-1 3D Printer. This is a 3D printer, CNC, and laser engraver all in one. Your only limit is your creativity.”

“Picture having all 4 of these cutting-edge functions ready to be used from only one desktop device. That’s what the EcubMaker TOYDIY2 4-in-1 3D Printer offers you. As the world’s first multifunctional 3D printer with the EcubMaker TOYDIY we have now enhanced that functionality and in our new 2nd generation of EcubMaker 4-in-1 Multifunctional 3D printer, the TOYDIY2. “

“All this functionality using only one 3D printer that covers all your creative and manufacturing needs. Easy to assemble, easy to use, and easy to switch between functions, this is the only 3D printer, CNC carver, and laser engraver you will need in your home!”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the 3D printer

Source : Kickstarter

