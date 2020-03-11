Makers and vinyl record enthusiasts wishing to build their very own 3D printed record player may be interested in a project demonstration which shows how to build the Project Orbit 3D printed record player. All the 3D printing files required to build the vinyl record player are available to download from GitHub via the link below. The project has been designed to be a proof of concept to validate whether a 3D printed record player as possible.

The 3D printed record player project is intended to:

– Act as a thought experiment applying modern fabrication techniques to a vintage application.

– Be a cool use of 3D Printing

– Act as a proof of concept

– Play records

– Make people say “Hey’s that’s cool!”

– Have some fun 3D Printing

– Maybe give some people a new lease on some crappy records from a thrift store

It is NOT intended to do any of the following:

– Replace a manufactured turntable

– Have exceptional sound quality

– Be a perfect implementation of a design or project

– Be even a good quality turntable. Are you kidding me?

“Will a 3d printed record player work? Mark Rhodes is visiting from Australia. He designed a 3d printable record player. I printed the parts, he brought the electronics. Let’s get this together and take it to a record shop to see if it really works!”

“This is a cool project and a bit of a lark. Don’t take it too seriously. If you’re looking for great sound, go spend a few thousand on a good turntable (I have). If you’re looking for a fun experiment, keep reading… 🙂 It’s shoddily made, won’t sound amazing, but I guantee your friends will say “WOAH THAT IS COOL” if you make one. Don’t put your expensive records on it, it’s a fun project that may damage them. This project is not for beginners. It implies a basic knowledge of electronics, arduino and sufficient skills to be able to 3D Print the parts. All of these parts can be substituted, and hacking this to make it better is strongly encouraged.”

Source : GitHub : Adafruit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals