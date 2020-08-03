3D printed Raspberry Pi 4B case

3D printing enthusiast Yeetongu has created a fantastic rugged Raspberry Pi 4 case using cutouts of the Prusa filament spool as impact-absorbent additions, guarding the delicate components of the mini PC without impeding airflow.

“A rugged case for the Raspberry Pi 4B using cutouts of the Prusa filament spool as impact-absorbent guarding without impeding airflow. The centre piece retains the Pi while the top and bottom plates screw on to clamp the spool cutouts in place.

The GPIO pins on the Pi board are guarded from damage but can still be utilised via a slot in the top plate. There is adequate clearance around all of the sockets and the micro SD card slot is still accessible. Consider using heat sinks as the Pi 4B is known to overheat.

Fasteners required for assembly are M3 x 12 cap head screws (x8 QTY) and M2.5 x 4 cap or button head screws (x4 QTY). If your M2.5 screws are too long, you can use M3 nuts as spacers under the screw head. See the attached diagram for a full parts list and an exploded view.”

Source : Prusa Printers : Adafruit

