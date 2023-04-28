Ackerman angle design 3 wheeled electric scooter from $599

A new mode of personal transport has been launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of the EISONTER a three wheeled electric scooter featuring the Ackerman angle design. The unique dual front wheel design offers independent suspension system enables each front wheel to move independently in different directions. Each front wheel moves up and down independently during driving, adapting better to uneven road surfaces, reducing the scooter’s vibration and bumps.

Early bird benefits are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $599 or £480 (depending on current exchange rates). Ride with ease, even when going up or down stairs.

“The biggest pain point of two-wheeled scooters is their weak stability when ridden at high speed. Rapid braking, braking while turning, and braking on wet and slippery surfaces can easily cause the vehicle to slip and fall. And our EISONTER model adopts the Ackerman angle design and independent suspension structure, with an inverted three-wheel structure that improves the scooter’s stability during high-speed riding. This allows you to brake or turn sharply easily and safely.”

3 wheeled electric scooter

“EISONTER is a unique and innovative 3-wheel E-scooter that offers improved safety and stability compared to traditional 2-wheeled scooters. The inverted 3-wheel structure and Ackermann angle design provide better shock absorption, while the dual front-wheel independent suspension allows you to achieve dynamic balance while riding to adapt to various road conditions. The dual front wheel drum brake configuration and rear E-ABS braking system further enhance safety, suitable for off-road and daily commuting.”

Assuming that the EISONTER funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the EISONTER 3 wheeled electric scooter project observe the promotional video below.

“The EISONTER three-wheel structure adopts Ackermann angle design. This design ensures that the wheel on the outside of the turn has a larger turning radius than the wheel on the inside, improving the stability and smoothness of the turn. Especially at high speed sharp turns, it can turn very smoothly and quickly.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the 3 wheeled electric scooter, jump over to the official EISONTER crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals