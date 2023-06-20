Hsting PD240w GaN charger hits Kickstarter

If you are searching for a versatile GaN charger to help you charge your devices whether that be your laptop, phone, tablet or portable monitor. You might be interested in the new Hsting Charger. Capable of outputting up to 240W of when USB-C1 + C2 or USB-C1 +C3 power at the same time. For each port, USB-C1 support 140W，USB-C2 and C3 ports are different it can support 100w max, USB A 1 / 2 port provide 30W output.

All of USB-C Ports support PD, QC4+, PPS, AFC, BC1.2 protocol and USB-A support SCP, QC3.0, AFC, FCP, APPLE 5V2.4A, BC1.2. Early bird tier pledges are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $89 or £70 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Hsting Charger comes with 3 USB-C Power Delivery port and 3 USB-A port, you’re ready to charge 5 of your devices simultaneously. Its very convenience and portability for home or office .It’s a great space saver instead of having 5 outlets taken. Hsting Charger has bulit with a digital LED display , it can display the voltage , currents and charging power delivered of each port in real time which will tell you whether the device is in fast charging , so its better control the time and increase efficiency.”

240w GaN charger

“When using all USB-C ports together it can provide 100W+65W+65W fast charging power for 3 laptops time simultaneously, fast enough for most laptops are fully charged in about 1 hour and 30 minutes. With the PD3.1 technology, the USB-C 1 pumps 140W to a MacBook Pro 16 2021 or Later with Magnetic 3 cable from 0% to 56% in 30 minutes or 0% to 96% less than 90 mins.”

Assuming that the Hsting funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Hsting GaN charger project play the promotional video below.

“Hsting Charger is powered by GaN+ and PD 3.1 technology to maximize the charging efficiency and reduce heat dissipation. Multiple protection systems to prevent overcharge, overvoltage, overcurrent and short circuit. Keep you and your equipment safe. Hsting charger will come with 3 prong AC extension cord it can easily change US/EU/UK/AU standard for worldwide use. Perfect for travel or business trip.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the GaN charger, jump over to the official Hsting crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals