2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Starts at $59,995

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is poised to transform the electric vehicle market with its captivating fusion of nostalgic design and innovative technology. This electric revival of the legendary Microbus is crafted to turn heads on the road, boasting an oversized VW logo, short overhangs, and a kaleidoscope of color combinations for both the interior and exterior. The ID. Buzz transcends mere aesthetics; it delivers remarkable performance and a suite of features that position it as a compelling choice for environmentally conscious drivers seeking a vehicle that seamlessly blends style and substance.

Performance and Range

The ID. Buzz offers a choice between rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, each delivering impressive range and efficiency. The rear-wheel-drive model features an EPA-estimated range of 234 miles on a single charge, while the all-wheel-drive variant achieves a commendable 231 miles. This extensive range ensures that the ID. Buzz is well-suited for both urban commutes and extended road trips, providing drivers with the flexibility and freedom to explore without range anxiety. The vehicle’s electric powertrain guarantees a serene and tranquil driving experience, while the sophisticated driver-assistance features enhance safety and convenience, instilling confidence in every journey.

Pricing and Availability

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz lineup offers a range of models to cater to various budgets and preferences. The entry-level Pro S model carries an MSRP of $59,995, providing an accessible entry point into the world of electric mobility. For those seeking additional features and customization options, the Pro S Plus model is available at $63,495 for the rear-wheel-drive version and $67,995 for the all-wheel-drive variant. Enthusiasts and early adopters can opt for the exclusive 1st Edition, priced at $65,495 for rear-wheel-drive and $69,995 for all-wheel-drive, which includes an array of premium features and unique design elements. All models are subject to a destination charge of $1,550. The ID. Buzz is slated to arrive in American driveways later this year, offering consumers a diverse range of options to suit their specific needs and desires.

Specifications

Pro S: With an MSRP of $59,995, the rear-wheel-drive Pro S model offers an impressive 234 miles of EPA-estimated range. It is available in a selection of classic colors, including Candy White, Deep Black Pearl, and Metro Silver, allowing owners to personalize their ID. Buzz to their taste.

Pro S Plus: Priced at $63,495 for the rear-wheel-drive version and $67,995 for the all-wheel-drive variant, the Pro S Plus model offers an expanded palette of single-tone and two-tone exterior colors. It also includes premium features such as a 700-watt harman/kardon sound system, a head-up display, and Area View, enhancing the driving experience and convenience.

1st Edition: The launch-exclusive 1st Edition, priced at $65,495 for rear-wheel-drive and $69,995 for all-wheel-drive, sets itself apart with unique 20-inch wheels, roof rail cross bars, an electrochromic panoramic glass roof, and heritage-inspired floor mats, paying homage to the vehicle's iconic predecessor.

Interior Options: The ID. Buzz offers three distinct interior color worlds: Copper, Moonlight, and Dune, allowing owners to create a personalized and inviting cabin ambiance that reflects their individual style and preferences.

Standard Features: All ID. Buzz models come equipped with an impressive array of standard features, including 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, LED headlights, three-zone Climatronic® automatic climate control, a 12.9-inch infotainment display, and a 5.3-inch ID. Cockpit digital instrument cluster, ensuring a premium and technologically advanced driving experience.

You can find out more details about the new 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz over at the Volkswagen website at the link below, the first deliveries will be later this year in the USA.

