2024 Vauxhall Grandland Electric Starts at £37,345

The Vauxhall Grandland Electric is making a significant impact on the electric vehicle (EV) market, offering an impressive combination of affordability, range, and features that sets it apart from its competitors. With a substantial 73kWh battery, this stylish SUV features an impressive 325-mile range (WLTP), making it an ideal choice for families and commuters who require both practicality and efficiency. The Grandland Electric’s energy-saving features, such as a standard heat pump, ensure optimal efficiency even in colder weather conditions, a feature that is often an added cost in rival models, further emphasizing its value proposition.

Built on the innovative STLA Medium platform, the Grandland Electric delivers a powerful and responsive driving experience, thanks to its 213hp motor with 345Nm of torque. This advanced powertrain ensures a smooth and enjoyable ride, whether navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. Additionally, the Grandland Electric’s rapid charging capability allows for a 20-80% charge in just 26 minutes, making it a practical option for those with busy lifestyles who need to minimize downtime while keeping their vehicle charged and ready to go.

Pricing and Availability

Vauxhall has made the Grandland Electric more accessible than ever, with prices starting at just £37,345 for the well-equipped Design trim. For those seeking additional features and amenities, the GS trim is priced at £38,495, while the top-of-the-line Ultimate trim is available for £40,495. These new, more competitive prices represent savings of up to £4,700, making the Grandland Electric an even more attractive option for consumers looking to make the switch to an electric vehicle without compromising on quality or features.

To further incentivize the adoption of electric vehicles, Vauxhall is offering customers its Plug & Go offer, which includes a £500 contribution towards the installation of a home wallbox or public charging credit. This offer helps to alleviate some of the initial costs associated with EV ownership, making the transition more manageable for a wider range of consumers. Additionally, customers will receive 50,000 Tesco Clubcard points worth £500, providing even more value and rewards for choosing the Grandland Electric.

Advanced Technology and Features

The Vauxhall Grandland Electric is equipped with a range of advanced technology and features that enhance the driving experience and provide added convenience for owners. The SUV comes standard with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which offers seamless integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing drivers to easily access their favorite apps, music, and navigation services. The Grandland Electric also features a fully digital 12-inch driver display, providing clear and customizable information about the vehicle’s performance, range, and charging status.

In terms of safety and driver assistance, the Grandland Electric offers a comprehensive suite of features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking. These systems work together to provide a safer and more relaxed driving experience, helping to reduce the risk of accidents and making long journeys more comfortable. Additionally, the Grandland Electric is equipped with a 360-degree camera system, which provides a bird’s-eye view of the vehicle’s surroundings, making parking and maneuvering in tight spaces easier than ever.

Explore More from Vauxhall

For those interested in exploring other electric options, Vauxhall’s lineup includes the Corsa Electric, Mokka Electric, and Astra Electric, all of which have also seen significant price reductions, making them more accessible to a wider range of consumers. Whether you’re in the market for a compact city car or a versatile family vehicle, Vauxhall offers a range of electric models to suit every need and budget.

As part of their commitment to electrifying Britain, Vauxhall is working to make the switch to electric vehicles as seamless and affordable as possible. With a growing network of charging infrastructure, competitive pricing, and a range of attractive incentives, Vauxhall is positioning itself as a leader in the EV market, helping to drive the adoption of cleaner, more sustainable transportation solutions.

Source Vauxhall



