2024 Audi S3 Comes with 333 PS

Get ready to experience an adrenaline rush like no other with the 2024 Audi S3. This compact sedan has undergone a complete transformation, offering you more than just a cosmetic upgrade—it’s a performance revolution that will leave you breathless. Under the hood, you’ll find a turbocharged 2.0-liter TFSI engine that delivers an astounding 333 horsepower and 420 Nm of torque, propelling you from 0 to 62 mph in a mere 4.7 seconds. With a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph, you’ll feel the raw power at your fingertips as you navigate the roads with precision and agility.

The S3’s engine isn’t the only aspect that has been meticulously fine-tuned. The seven-speed S tronic transmission has been optimized to provide you with lightning-fast gear changes and instantaneous throttle response. Whether you’re launching from a standstill or accelerating at full throttle, the S3’s transmission seamlessly adapts to your driving style, ensuring that you always have the perfect gear ratio for maximum performance.

Agility Meets Stability: The Quattro Drive System with Torque Splitter

Prepare to be amazed by the 2024 Audi S3’s revolutionary torque splitter, a groundbreaking technology previously exclusive to the high-performance RS 3. This innovative system allows for fully variable torque distribution between the rear wheels, ensuring that you have optimal traction and stability in any driving situation. Whether you’re carving through tight hairpin turns or navigating slippery road conditions, the torque splitter intelligently distributes power to the wheels that need it most, providing you with unparalleled control and confidence behind the wheel.

The quattro all-wheel-drive system, a hallmark of Audi’s engineering prowess, has been further enhanced in the 2024 S3. With the torque splitter working in harmony with the quattro system, you’ll experience a level of agility and stability that sets new benchmarks in the compact sedan segment. The S3’s precise handling and unwavering grip will make you feel like you’re one with the road, allowing you to push the limits of performance with complete assurance.

Experience Dynamic Plus: Audi Drive Select’s New Mode

Audi’s renowned drive select system has always given you the freedom to tailor your driving experience to your preferences. With the 2024 Audi S3, they’ve taken it to the next level by introducing the exhilarating dynamic plus mode. This new mode is designed for those who crave an even more engaging and thrilling driving experience. When activated, the torque splitter prioritizes power delivery to the rear axle, encouraging a sporty and controlled oversteer that will put a grin on your face.

The dynamic plus mode also fine-tunes the electronic stabilization control (ESC) to allow for more spirited driving while still maintaining a safety net. You’ll be able to explore the S3’s limits with confidence, knowing that the ESC is there to keep you in check when needed. Additionally, this mode optimizes the engine and transmission settings, providing you with an even more responsive throttle and an exhilarating idle speed bump that adds to the overall excitement of the drive.

More Than Just Performance

While the 2024 Audi S3 is undeniably a performance powerhouse, it’s also a showcase of innovative technology and refined design. From the moment you lay eyes on the S3, you’ll be captivated by its expressive front fascia, featuring a bold single-frame grille and striking LED headlights with customizable daytime running light signatures. The sporty diffuser and the quad-tipped performance exhaust system not only enhance the S3’s visual appeal but also hint at the raw power that lies beneath.

Step inside the S3’s meticulously crafted interior, and you’ll be greeted by a symphony of premium materials and advanced technology. The ambient lighting package plus creates a captivating atmosphere, while the sports seats with integrated headrests provide exceptional support and comfort during spirited driving. The three-spoke sports contour leather steering wheel puts control at your fingertips, allowing you to command the S3 with precision and confidence.

The Audi virtual cockpit plus takes center stage, delivering a fully digital and customizable instrument cluster that puts all the essential information right in front of you. With the optional MMI navigation plus system, you’ll have access to a wealth of features and functions, ensuring that you stay connected and entertained on every journey. And with the convenience of the inductive smartphone charger, you can keep your devices powered up without the hassle of cords.

Pricing and Availability

The 2024 Audi S3 is set to make its highly anticipated debut in May, available in both Sportback and Saloon variants. While specific pricing details have not yet been announced, you can expect a competitive price point that reflects the S3’s exceptional performance capabilities and premium features. Keep an eye out for updates from your local Audi dealership to be among the first to experience the thrill of the 2024 Audi S3.

Specifications

Engine: 2.0 TFSI

Power Output: 333 PS

Torque: 420 Nm

Acceleration (0-62mph): 4.7 seconds

Top Speed: 155 mph (electronically limited)

Transmission: Seven-speed S tronic

Quattro Drive System with Torque Splitter

Audi Drive Select with Dynamic Plus Mode

Suspension: S sports suspension (standard), S sport suspension with adaptive dampers (optional)

Brakes: Larger ventilated front brake discs with two-piston calipers

Design: Expressive front design, sporty diffuser, four-pipe performance exhaust system

Interior: Ambient light package plus, sports seats with integrated headrests, three-spoke sports contour leather steering wheel

Technology: Audi virtual cockpit plus, inductive smartphone charger, optional MMI navigation plus

Source Audi



