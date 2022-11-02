Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



2023 Nissan GT-R pricing starts at $113,450

By

2023 Nissan GT-R

Nissan has revealed the pricing for the 2023 Nissan GT-R, the Premium model starts at $113,540, and the top model, the Nissan GT-R Nismo starts at $210,740.

The car is powered by a 3.8 litre DOHC twin-turbo V6 that produces 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque, it also comes with a dual-clutch and a paddle shift six-speed transmission.

Continuing to deliver thrilling performance on the street and track, the 2023 Nissan GT-R is on sale now at select U.S. Nissan dealers with a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)1 of $113,540.

GT-R continues to be available in two exhilarating grades – Premium and NISMO – both of which demonstrate a relentless approach to driving excitement.

The 2023 GT-R Premium’s 3.8-liter DOHC twin-turbo V6 is rated at 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque, paired with a standard dual-clutch, paddle-shift 6-speed transmission and responsive ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive system.

GT-R NISMO utilizes the same turbochargers developed for the GT3 GT-R race car, increasing the engine’s output to 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft2, and features a special NISMO-tuned suspension, carbon fiber bodywork, larger Brembo® carbon-ceramic brakes and other enhancements.

Both GT-R grades are well equipped with features for enthusiasts, including a Bilstein® DampTronic driver-adjustable shock-absorber system, lightweight 20-inch 15-spoke forged alloy wheels by RAYS® and a multi-function display that shows vehicle performance information. GT-R also offers standard NissanConnect® with an 8-inch touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay®, a Bose® 11-speaker audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control and Active Noise Cancellation.

You can find out more details about the new 2023 Nissan GT-R over at the Nissan website at the link below.

Source Nissan

Filed Under: Auto News



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Geeky Gadgets