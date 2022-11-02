2023 Nissan GT-R pricing starts at $113,450

Nissan has revealed the pricing for the 2023 Nissan GT-R, the Premium model starts at $113,540, and the top model, the Nissan GT-R Nismo starts at $210,740.

The car is powered by a 3.8 litre DOHC twin-turbo V6 that produces 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque, it also comes with a dual-clutch and a paddle shift six-speed transmission.

Continuing to deliver thrilling performance on the street and track, the 2023 Nissan GT-R is on sale now at select U.S. Nissan dealers with a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)1 of $113,540.

GT-R continues to be available in two exhilarating grades – Premium and NISMO – both of which demonstrate a relentless approach to driving excitement.

The 2023 GT-R Premium’s 3.8-liter DOHC twin-turbo V6 is rated at 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque, paired with a standard dual-clutch, paddle-shift 6-speed transmission and responsive ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive system.

GT-R NISMO utilizes the same turbochargers developed for the GT3 GT-R race car, increasing the engine’s output to 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft2, and features a special NISMO-tuned suspension, carbon fiber bodywork, larger Brembo® carbon-ceramic brakes and other enhancements.

Both GT-R grades are well equipped with features for enthusiasts, including a Bilstein® DampTronic driver-adjustable shock-absorber system, lightweight 20-inch 15-spoke forged alloy wheels by RAYS® and a multi-function display that shows vehicle performance information. GT-R also offers standard NissanConnect® with an 8-inch touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay®, a Bose® 11-speaker audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control and Active Noise Cancellation.

