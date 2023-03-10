2023 Mercedes GLC starts at $47,100

Mercedes Benz has announced that the 2023 Mercedes GLC will start at $47,100 in the USA. There will be a number of models in the range.

The new GLC comes with a range of upgrades over the previous model, including a new design and the latest Mercedes-Benz technology.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV model range includes the GLC 300 SUV and GLC 300 4MATIC SUV. Both models come extremely well equipped and will be available in two additional curated trim levels for the U.S. market: Exclusive and Pinnacle. Building upon a host of standard equipment, each trim level showcases a variety of comfort features and technologies, in addition to a range of options to enable customers to further tailor the vehicle to their individual lifestyle.

The exterior design of the new GLC SUV is immediately recognizable as a member of the Mercedes-Benz SUV family. Redesigned standard LED headlamps connect directly to the radiator grille to emphasize the vehicle’s width, while a full, spanned surface design of the body with precisely shaped edges on the sides accentuate the muscular wheel arches and create a balance between elegance and off-road performance. The AMG Line package provides an even more dynamic aesthetic with wheel arch liners available in body color for the first time and the Mercedes-Benz star pattern included on the radiator grille.

Inside, the modern, sporty interior features a new floating 12.3-inch digital instrument panel along with an 11.9-inch central display that rises seamlessly from the center console and is slightly angled towards the driver. The latest generation MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system makes it easy to control comfort and vehicle functions, including the new “Transparent Hood,” available with Surround View in the GLC 300 4MATIC. When the off-road mode is active at low speeds, the “Transparent Hood” shows a virtual view of under the front of the vehicle on the central display, including the front wheels and their steering position, enabling the driver to recognize obstacles in their path.

You can find out more information about the new 2023 Mercedes GLC over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes





