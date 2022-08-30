2023 Mercedes Benz model updates announced

Mercedes Benz has revealed a number of 2023 Mercedes Benz model updates and also new models that are launching this year and early next year.

This includes the new Mercedes EQS models, the EQE models, the new EQB models, and the new GLC 300 models as well as the new AMG C 43 sedan.

With the addition of several new models in the Mercedes-EQ family, the company continues to redefine progressive luxury by building upon the strong foundation laid by the EQS Sedan to offer even more highly compelling all-electric options for U.S. customers. The EQS Sedan expands its line-up for MY23 with the addition of the EQS 450 4MATIC, which will join the EQS 450+ and EQS 580 4MATIC.

Following the EQS Sedan, the all-new EQE Sedan offers a dynamic driving experience and a comprehensive range of connected services. It launches as the second model based on the premium-class electric architecture (EVA2), and is poised to set new standards in the luxury electric segment with unrivaled innovation and sustainability in its class. For MY23, the EQE Sedan adds the EQE 350 4MATIC to its line-up, joining the EQE 350+ and EQE 500 4MATIC.

Representing the third model series built on Mercedes-EQ’s purpose built Electric Vehicle Architecture, the EQS SUV will bring high-tech innovative features, comfort and luxurious appointments for up to seven passengers. Thanks to powerful electric motors, responsive 4MATIC all-wheel drive, intelligent OFFROAD driving mode, Navigation with Electric Intelligence, and the convenience of MBUX Zero Layer, this all- electric luxury SUV redefines the benchmark in every respect.

