2022 Genesis G90 unveiled

Genesis has released some exterior photos of its new 2022 Genesis G90 sedan, the car is designed to take on the likes of the Mercedes S Class, Audi A8, and the BMW 7 Series.

The next-generation Genesis G90 gets a number of design changes and upgrades it will be available in both send and long-wheelbase versions.

The model’s front exterior consists of a new Crest Grille and sleek Two-Line lamps that resembles the brand’s emblem. The Crest Grille takes the G90’s luxurious look to the next level with its Layered Architecture finish, which is comprised of two G-Matrix patterns layered on top of one another to create a three-dimensional effect.

The Two-Line headlamps, located on both sides of the grille, feature the thinnest Two-Line design lamps by Genesis. By intercrossing the lens of the Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) with low beam powered by MLA (Micro Lens Array) technology, ensuring the headlamps’ thin lines.

The G90’s status as a best-in-class luxury sedan is further cemented with its Clamshell Hood,[1]a single panel that combines the hood and fenders in order to eliminate panel gaps and create a sleek impression. This sleekness is also embodied in the Guilloché[2] pattern-applied emblem, which is nearly 80 percent thinner than seen on previous emblems.

