2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition revealed

Ford has confirmed that for the first time, a Stealth Edition Mustang is joining the lineup. The Stealth Edition Appearance Package is only available on the 310 horsepower EcoBoost Premium Mustang. The package promises a more menacing look for the car.

As the name suggests, the Stealth Edition Appearance Package brings blacked-out trim pieces to the car. The package includes 19-inch black-painted aluminum wheels, black pony badges, performance rear wing, black mirror caps, and clear LED tail lamp covers. The clear LED tail lamp covers are the same featured in the Mustang Ice White Appearance Package.

Inside the Stealth Edition, buyers get matte and gloss black instrument panel badging and lighted sill plates. The Stealth Edition is available on Atlas Blue, Carbonized Gray, Dark Matter, and Shadow Black body colors.

