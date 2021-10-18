2022 Audi A3 now available in the US

The 2022 Audi A3 is now on sale in the US and the car is now available fro Audi dealerships across the USA, the car gets a range of upgrades over the previous model.

The new A3 comes with Audi’s latest MMI infotainment system and it is available with a range of engine options including a 2.0 litre TFSI with 201 horsepower.

The innovative momentum continues in to the 2022 model year, with the new A3 delivering customers the latest available flagship technologies, such as Audi’s MMI® touch display infotainment, with a standard 10.1” screen, and a host of standard and available technologies to make it as immersive as it is intuitive. The A3 features a redefined interior, delivering a sporty driver-oriented cockpit, with an available 12.3” Audi virtual cockpit. Additionally, the A3 now has an available head-up display and top-view camera system.

The driving experience complements its design, with a powerful standard 2.0-liter TFSI engine, generating a maximum 201 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. Augmented by a standard 48-volt mild-hybrid (MHEV) system, a first for the model, it has the ability to automatically coast with the engine temporailly shut off in many driving situations. That benefits the A3 with increased fuel efficiency. For those seeking an amplified experience, the S3 comes with a more powerful TFSI engine with 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque.

