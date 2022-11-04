2022 Apple TV 4K goes on sale

The new 2022 Apple TV 4K has gone on sale today, the device is available to buy from Apple’s website and also from its retail stores.

The new Apple TV gets a number of upgrades over the previous model, the device comes with the Apple A15 Bionic processor and it has 4GB of RAM.

The device comes with support for HDR10+ and also Dobly Vision and it comes with the new Siri Remote, it has also had some minor design changes.

“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favorite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “The new Apple TV 4K is unlike anything else out there, given its seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content. It offers something for everyone in the family to love.”

There are two models to choose from, the WiFi model with 64GB of storage which costs £149, and the WiFi and Ethernet model which has 128GB of storage and costs £169. You can find out more details about the 2022 Apple TV 4K over at Apple at the link below.

