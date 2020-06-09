2021 Subaru Crosstrek gains newly available 2.5-liter engine and more

Subaru has announced the 2021 Crosstrek SUV, and the vehicle has been refreshed with redesigned front bumper with new fog light insert covers on the base trim, or fog light covers on all of the trims along with the new front grille and other details. One of the key changes for 2021 is that a new Sport trim joins the line that features a 182 hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder Boxer engine.

Subaru says that the new engine provides a substantial performance boost over the 2.0-liter engine used in the Base and Premium trims. The Limited trim also gains the new 2.5-liter engine. Subaru notes that the 2021 Crosstrek will arrive in dealers late this summer.

The new 2.5-liter engine produces 182 hp and 176 pounds-feet of torque. It’s paired with a CVT transmission and can deliver fuel economy of 27/34/29 MPG. The base and Premium trims will continue to use the 152-horsepower 2.0-liter Boxer engine. The Base and Premium will continue to be offered with a CVT or six-speed manual.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals