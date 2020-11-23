2021 Range Rover Evoque gains new technology

The 2021 Range Rover Evoque has been unveiled and has new technology and enhanced refinement. The vehicle now features the Land Rover Pivi Pro infotainment system with a more intuitive menu structure. The system’s most popular features and functions are now accessible from a single home screen in as little as two taps.

Buyers can option a vehicle with an Online Pack with a data plan that offers integrated Spotify directly within the entertainment menu for the first time. The infotainment system also supports Bluetooth connectivity to a pair of smartphones at the same time. Wireless charging with signal boosting is also available as an option.

Over the air software updates are available thanks to a dual-modem embedded SIM card. Buyers can also opt for an Advance Cabin Air Filtration system that can filter out fine particulate matter, allergens, odors, and displays interior and exterior air quality information. Newly available safety technology includes a standard 3D Surround Camera and an available Rear Collision Monitor. The vehicle starts at $43,300 in the United States, not counting the $1050 destination and handling charge.

