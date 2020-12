2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo starts at under $30,000

Mazda has announced the official pricing and available trim packages for the 2021 CX-30 2.5 Turbo crossover. Pricing starts at $29,900 for the standard version of the vehicle packing a turbocharged 2.5-liter engine making 250 horsepower and 320 pound-foot of torque on 93 octane fuel. When filled with standard 87 octane fuel, the engine makes 227 horsepower and 310 pound-foot of torque.

All CX-30 crossovers come standard with all-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard and a Wi-Fi hotspot with a six-month trial providing two gigabytes of data. Keyless entry, an eight-speaker sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and rain-sensing wipers, among other items, are all standard.

The Premium Package adds a Bose audio system, a power liftgate, leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and more. The Premium Plus brings additional safety and driver assistance systems. The base 2.5 Turbo is $29,900, and the Premium Package and the price goes to $32,300, and the Premium Plus Package is $33,900. All prices are in addition to a $1100 destination handling fee for the contiguous United States and $1145 in Alaska.

